David Cameron upbeat on investment in Northern Ireland
The prime minister has given an upbeat assessment of the possibility of foreign investment in Northern Ireland in an interview with BBC Northern Ireland political editor Mark Devenport.
Speaking a day after two people were murdered in separate incidents, he said that people needed to focus on the big picture, after one firm described Northern Ireland as being one of the safest places in the world.
11 Oct 2013
