Video

A coroner has said she will send the file on the death of a toddler to the Public Prosecution Service.

She was speaking after recording a verdict of non-accidental death in the case of Liam Gonzalez Bennett from Ballymena, County Antrim

The 20-month-old boy died in February 2009. He had suffered 31 bruises to his head that medical experts said were possibly as a result of being punched.

Gordon Adair reports.