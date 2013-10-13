Ireland 'to exit bailout this year'

Video

The Republic of Ireland is on track to exit its international bailout programme by December, Prime Minister Enda Kenny says.

He told the Fine Gael party conference in Limerick that although "fragile times" lay ahead, "the economic emergency will be over".

The 85bn euro (£73bn) bailout was forced on the country after its biggest banks collapsed in 2010.

Ireland sought help after a property crash left its banks under-capitalised.