Health minister Edwin Poots 'unwittingly' broke code
The health minister has said that if he broke the ministerial code in relation to retaining a lifetime ban on gay men giving blood in Northern Ireland, he did it "unwittingly".
On Friday, a High Court judge ruled that Edwin Poots did not have the power to keep the ban on blood donation.
The judge also found that Mr Poots had breached the ministerial code by failing to take the issue before the Stormont Executive.
14 Oct 2013
