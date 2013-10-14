Gay blood ban: Edwin Poots responds to claims he broke ministerial code

Video

The health minister has said that if he broke the ministerial code over a ban on gay men giving blood in Northern Ireland, he did it "unwittingly".

On Friday, Belfast High Court ruled Edwin Poots did not have the power to retain a lifetime ban.

The judge also ruled he had breached Stormont's ministerial code by failing to take the issue before the Executive.

Mr Poots said the retention of the lifetime ban in NI was based on sexual behaviour and not sexual orientation.

BBC Northern Ireland health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly reports.