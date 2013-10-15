Kevin Kearney murder: Family are 'torn apart'

Video

A brother of a man murdered by dissident republicans in north Belfast has said he was "no angel" but that nothing justified his callous killing.

Kevin Kearney, 46, was found dead in a lake in Alexandra Park, off the Antrim Road, last Wednesday. He had been shot.

His brother, Martin, said the family had been "torn apart". He was speaking as police returned to the scene of the shooting to appeal for information.

Conor Macauley reports.