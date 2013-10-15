Barry McCrory murder: Others may be 'in danger'

Video

A senior police commander has warned that a number of people in Londonderry may be in danger following the murder of Barry McCrory in the city last week.

Mr McCrory, 35, was shot dead in a flat in Shipquay Street on Thursday morning.

Several hundred people attended the funeral of Barry McCrory that was held at St Joseph's Church in Galliagh on Tuesday.

Detectives want to interview Kieran McLaughlin, 58, in connection with the killing and say he "holds key information" about the shooting.