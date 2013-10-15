Man critical after Londonderry gas explosion

Video

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a gas explosion in Derry.

Trevor McNeill, 42, was transferred from Altnagelvin Hospital in the city to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to be treated for serious burns.

The explosion, which involved a gas cylinder, happened at a house in the Bond Street area at about 22:35 BST on Monday.

Mr McNeill's mother Gloria has been to visit her son and spoke to BBC reporter Teresa Craig.