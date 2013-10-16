NI Fire Service: two bosses criticised in PAC report

Video

The actions of two senior managers at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were wrong and reprehensible, a report has found.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the decision to suspend a whistle-blower caused the service reputational damage and financial loss.

The committee's inquiry followed an Audit Office Report that examined a series of investigations by the department of health into whistle-blower allegations and NIFRS financial irregularities.

Marie-Louise Connolly reports.