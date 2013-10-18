Nelson McCausland letter to Glentoran 'misleading'

Video

A minister's letter to a football club about a £10m grant made "misleading" claims, according to a senior official.

Nelson McCausland wrote the letter in 2011, apparently at the request of First Minister Peter Robinson.

Noting that an IFA proposal included plans for £10m for Glentoran, the then sports minister said money was agreed by the Executive and "secure".

Documents obtained under freedom of information show that senior civil servants disagreed.

Julian O'Neill reports.