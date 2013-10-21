Graduate teacher jobs scheme appointments 'going well'

Video

Organisers of a scheme to give short-term employment to hundreds of newly-qualified teachers in Northern Ireland have said they are pleased at the number who have been appointed.

Almost 270 two-year posts have been created to help improve literacy and numeracy standards in deprived areas.

While almost 200 posts have been allocated, about 70 remain unfilled.

The scheme is open to young teachers who graduated within the last three years but do not have permanent jobs.

Maggie Taggart reports.