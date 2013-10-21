Shop
Northern Ireland consumers squeezed as disposable income lowers

Northern Ireland households have suffered a further squeeze on their disposable incomes, according to an economic consultancy.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) produces a monthly "income tracker" for the Asda supermarket chain.

It concludes that discretionary incomes in Northern Ireland were 3.5% lower in September than the same month in 2012.

Mark Simpson reports.