Video

In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland's Spotlight programme first broadcast in 1979, footballer George Best talks about his social life and alcohol addiction.

The current affairs programme has been on screen for 40 years, with past reporters including Jeremy Paxman, Gavin Esler and Alex Thomson.

Declan Lawn presents Spotlight at 40 on Tuesday, 22 October on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22: 35 BST.