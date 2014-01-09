DUP MLA Paul Givan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Danger money' for Northern Ireland prison staff

More than 1,000 prison service staff in Northern Ireland are to receive special annual danger money payments because of the threat from dissident republicans.

An independent pay review body has recommended that they should each be paid more than £1,300 a year on top of their normal salary.

BBC NI home affairs correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.

  • 09 Jan 2014