Killyleagh arson attack kills over 20 pigeons
An arson attack on a pigeon loft in Killyleagh, County Down, has left the owner baffled.
It is the third attack on birds belonging to pigeon fancier Clifford Healy, father of former Northern Ireland footballer David.
Mark Simpson reports.
13 Jan 2014
