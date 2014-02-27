Video

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has said political parties were briefed about how On the Runs were being handled.

The Sinn Féin assembly member was speaking after meeting Secretary of State Theresa Villiers at Stormont on Thursday.

She is facing an ultimatum from First Minister Peter Robinson to address his concerns about secret letters given to republicans classified as "On the Run".

The DUP leader had made his resignation threat after the trial of Donegal man John Downey collapsed.