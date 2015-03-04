Employee Christopher McNally says staff were told that Belfast was an integral part of the firms strategy
Video

Ageas Retail: Over 200 jobs set to be lost at Belfast call centre

More than 200 people are set to lose their jobs with the closure of a west Belfast call centre.

Ageas Retail operates from the Springvale Business Park. It provides outbound calls to potential customers for insurance firms RIAS and Castle Cover.

Employee Christopher McNally says staff were told that Belfast was an integral part of the firm's strategy, but they now feel let down.

  • 04 Mar 2015