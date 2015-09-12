'Painstaking' search for Northern Ireland's Disappeared

Video

Relatives of Northern Ireland's Disappeared have described their longing for the remains of their loved ones to be found, as the painstaking search of a site at Coghalstown in County Meath continues.

Maria Lynskey, niece of one of the Disappeared, Joe Lynskey, said she wanted a proper Christian burial for her uncle.

The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles.

The BBC's Chris Buckler reports.