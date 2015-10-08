Media player
Northern Lights: Timelapse shows Aurora Borealis from NI
Photographer David Costley captured timelapse footage of Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, from the County Antrim coast on Wednesday evening.
The light show, which is caused by electrically-charged particles from the sun entering the earth's atmosphere, was visible as the earth moved into a new alignment with the sun.
08 Oct 2015
