David Costley captured timelapse footage of Aurora Borealis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northern Lights: Timelapse shows Aurora Borealis from NI

Photographer David Costley captured timelapse footage of Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, from the County Antrim coast on Wednesday evening.

The light show, which is caused by electrically-charged particles from the sun entering the earth's atmosphere, was visible as the earth moved into a new alignment with the sun.

  • 08 Oct 2015
Go to next video: Timelapse video of Northern Lights