Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill hailed his players' achievement after their win over Greece ensured Euro 2016 qualification
Video

Michael O'Neill hails 'fantastic' Northern Ireland victory

Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill has described his players' achievement in qualifying for the Euro 2016 finals as "fantastic".

Greece were beaten 3-1 at Windsor Park in Belfast, with Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis scoring twice and striker Josh Magennis once.

  • 09 Oct 2015