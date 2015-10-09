Media player
Michael O'Neill hails 'fantastic' Northern Ireland victory
Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill has described his players' achievement in qualifying for the Euro 2016 finals as "fantastic".
Greece were beaten 3-1 at Windsor Park in Belfast, with Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis scoring twice and striker Josh Magennis once.
