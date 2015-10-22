Giants apologise after game postponed for One Direction gig

Video

The Belfast Giants have apologised to ice-hockey fans who have been angered by the decision to postpone a game on Friday, to accommodate a re-arranged One Direction concert.

On Tuesday, the group cancelled a performance at the last minute after band member Liam Payne became ill and could not go on stage.

It was later announced the cancelled concert would take place on Friday.

The Giants were due to play the Sheffield Steelers as part of two games this weekend at the SSE Arena.

BBC News NI's Mark Simpson reports.