Death of Brian Óg Maguire was 'accident waiting to happen', family say

The family of a Fermanagh GAA football player killed while working at a concrete factory in County Fermanagh have said his death was "an accident waiting to happen".

Quinn Building Products Ltd has been fined £100,000 for health and safety breaches which led to the death of Brian Óg Maguire, 24, from Lisnaskea.

He was hit by a steel cable that snapped at the Quinn concrete factory in Derrylin on 13 September 2012.