Death of Brian Óg Maguire was 'accident waiting to happen', family say
The family of a Fermanagh GAA football player killed while working at a concrete factory in County Fermanagh have said his death was "an accident waiting to happen".
Quinn Building Products Ltd has been fined £100,000 for health and safety breaches which led to the death of Brian Óg Maguire, 24, from Lisnaskea.
He was hit by a steel cable that snapped at the Quinn concrete factory in Derrylin on 13 September 2012.
22 Oct 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland