Ulster University sign at its Coleraine campus
Ulster University language staff in Confucius Institute closure warning

Modern Languages staff at Ulster University have warned that its Confucius Institute will close if the management goes ahead with a plan to shut the languages school at its Coleraine campus.

Opened in 2012, the institute aims to develop academic, economic and social ties with China.

In a letter to the university's vice-chancellor, the staff have also said students at the school cannot be given any assurances that their degrees will not be compromised.

BBC News NI's education correspondent Robbie Meredith reports.