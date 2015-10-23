Ulster University language staff in Confucius Institute closure warning

Video

Modern Languages staff at Ulster University have warned that its Confucius Institute will close if the management goes ahead with a plan to shut the languages school at its Coleraine campus.

Opened in 2012, the institute aims to develop academic, economic and social ties with China.

In a letter to the university's vice-chancellor, the staff have also said students at the school cannot be given any assurances that their degrees will not be compromised.

BBC News NI's education correspondent Robbie Meredith reports.