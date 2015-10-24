Church minister shock at couple's death

Video

A couple in their 20s from Northern Ireland have drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa.

John and Lynette Rodgers, from Holywood in County Down, were found on a beach at Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Friday.

Rev Stephen Lowry of First Holywood Presbyterian, the church where the couple were married less than a week earlier, said it had come as a great shock to their families and the wider community.