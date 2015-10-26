Tributes paid to couple who drowned on holiday in South Africa

Video

Tributes have been paid to a newly-wed County Down couple who drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the bodies of Lynette and John Rodgers.

Their families hope their bodies will be returned to Northern Ireland later this week.

Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of the couple, said it was "very distressing" to hear the news about a "couple just setting out on life together".