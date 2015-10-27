TalkTalk graphic
TalkTalk hacking attack: Boy, 15, arrested in Northern Ireland

A 15-year-old boy arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the TalkTalk hacking attack has been released on bail pending further inquiries, police have said.

A spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police force, which is investigating the attack, said a house had been searched in County Antrim.

The boy had been was arrested on suspicion of offences against the Computer Misuse.

Caroline Rigby reports.

