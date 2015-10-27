Northern Ireland schoolchildren attacked in Manchester

Video

A group of teenage schoolchildren from Northern Ireland have been attacked and injured by a gang of hooded youths during a school trip to Manchester.

Nine pupils from Portadown College, County Armagh, aged between 14 and 17, were assaulted on Sunday.

Five were treated in hospital but the school's principal said none of them was seriously injured.

The students had travelled to the city as part of the school's annual trip to attend football matches in Manchester, as Gordon Adair reports.