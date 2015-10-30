The Disappeared: Appeal to find Columba McVeigh's body on 40th anniversary

Video

An IRA murder victim's family have made a fresh appeal for help to find his body on the eve of the 40th anniversary of his disappearance.

Columba McVeigh from County Tyrone was abducted and killed by the IRA on 1 November 1975 and became one of the Disappeared - people murdered and secretly buried by republicans during the Troubles.

His family have organised a leaflet drop in the area in County Monaghan where they believe his body may have been hidden.

An appeal for information will also be read out at church services.

David Maxwell reports.