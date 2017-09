Video

The Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena, County Antrim, is to close in 2018 with the loss of 860 jobs.

It is the second major jobs blow to Ballymena in just over a year. In October 2014 cigarette maker JTI Gallaher announced it would be shutting its plant in the town with the loss of 800 jobs.

BBC NI business correspondent Julian O'Neill looks at how these economic blows will affect the town.