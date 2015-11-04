John Duddy: Boxer turned actor stars in The Flood at Belfast's Lyric Theatre

Video

Former boxer John Duddy, who gave up fighting and took up acting, has returned to his native Northern Ireland to star in a play at Belfast's Lyric Theatre.

Once professionally known as the Derry Destroyer, the 36-year-old retired from the ring in 2011, after a 31-fight career.

This week, he is appearing in the Northern Ireland premiere of The Flood, the debut play from writer-director Daniel McCabe.

During rehearsals, Duddy told BBC Newsline's Catherine Morrison that he has no regrets about throwing in the towel on his boxing career.