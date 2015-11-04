1995: Israel PM Yitzhak Rabin shot dead at peace rally

Video

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin has been assassinated.

Mr Rabin was shot three times at close range in the stomach and chest by an assailant as he left a peace rally in Tel Aviv earlier on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in Tel Aviv where he later died.

The gunman, named as Yigal Amir, was rapidly overpowered and arrested.

The rally at which Mr Rabin was shot was attended by about 100,000 Israelis who back the Rabin government's peace initiatives with the Palestinians.