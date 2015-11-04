Yitzhak Rabin: From a soldier to peacemaker in Israel

Video

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was a born soldier, dedicated and brave.

His military background and his openness as a politician endeared him to many Israelis. Above all, they trusted him.

In making peace with the Palestinians, they felt confident he would not compromise Israel's security. Few Israeli leaders have enjoyed the same trust.

On the White House lawn, in the presence of President Clinton, Rabin shook hands with Yasser Arafat but on 4 November 1995 a young Israeli called Yigal Amir assassinated the 73-year-old prime minister after a peace rally in Tel Aviv.