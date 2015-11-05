Video
Maghaberry jail 'in state of crisis'
The government's chief inspector of prisons has described the high security Maghaberry jail as the most dangerous he has ever set foot in.
An inspection report describes the jail as unsafe, unstable and in a state of crisis.
Inspectors said they had real concerns that if the issues identified were not addressed as a matter of urgency, there could be serious disorder or loss of life.
BBC NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.
05 Nov 2015
