Ex-prisoner criticises medical care at Maghaberry

Video

A former prisoner says poor medical care in Maghaberry prison led to a serious deterioration in his health.

Neil Nabney from Dundonald has a congenital disorder.

He was sentenced to three and half years for riotous assembly following the loyalist flag protest. He served 17 months of that sentence in Maghaberry. While there, he says he often could not eat the meals provided because of the problems he had with his jaw.

Mr Nabney was speaking to David Maxwell for BBC Newsline.