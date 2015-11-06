Video
Castlereagh break-in: Police Ombudsman investigates claim that theft was 'allowed'
The Police Ombudsman is investigating a claim that a break-in at the headquarters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland was allowed to happen to protect a high-level IRA agent.
Castlereagh police station in Belfast was burgled on St Patrick's Day 2002 when intruders escaped with records on police officers and their agents inside paramilitary groups.
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.
