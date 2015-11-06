Shay Daly said the group wanted a balance between those who wanted to enjoy the lough, and those who wanted to earn a living from it
Video

Carlingford Lough: Environmental group's shock at waste left by oyster growers

An environmental group says it is astonished at the level of waste it uncovered linked to the oyster industry in a protected area along the coast.

It collected a huge number of thick rubber ties discarded by oyster growers and had to leave thousands more lying along the shore at Carlingford, County Louth.

BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent Conor Macauley reports.