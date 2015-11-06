Video
Carlingford Lough: Environmental group's shock at waste left by oyster growers
An environmental group says it is astonished at the level of waste it uncovered linked to the oyster industry in a protected area along the coast.
It collected a huge number of thick rubber ties discarded by oyster growers and had to leave thousands more lying along the shore at Carlingford, County Louth.
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent Conor Macauley reports.
