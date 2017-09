Video

Four homes have been badly damaged in an overnight fire in Newcastle, County Down, that started after an oil tank was set alight.

Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze which began at a set of flats at Bracken Avenue.

Twelve properties were evacuated and a number of elderly people were among those who had to leave their homes.

Police are treating the fire as arson.

BBC News NI's Megan Mackay reports.