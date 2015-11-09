Video
Ulster Rugby responds to anger over absent poppy during Pro12 game
Ulster Rugby has responded to criticism after poppies were absent from players' jerseys during their Pro12 game against Newport Gwent Dragons on Remembrance Sunday.
In a statement, Ulster Rugby said several other Pro12 clubs had not worn a poppy during games at the weekend.
It said its players had observed a minute's silence and it would hold a memorial service on Tuesday.
BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson reports.

