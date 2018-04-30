Timeline: 'Gay cake' case
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Gay cake' case key dates

Ashers Baking Company, based in County Antrim, was taken to court by a gay rights activist, assisted by Northern Ireland's Equality Commission.

A judge ruled their refusal to make the cake was discriminatory, and the bakery have now taken their appeal to the supreme court

BBC News NI looks at the key dates in the "gay cake" case.

  • 30 Apr 2018