Rescue effort after gyrocopter crash-lands in County Tyrone

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, emergency services and PSNI helped with the rescue effort

A gyrocopter has crash landed close to Carrickmore airfield outside Omagh in County Tyrone.

The incident happened at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

The Irish Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, emergency services and the PSNI helicopter have been helping with the rescue efforts.

Two men, understood to be from Scotland, are being treated for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.