Sister of Seamus Ruddy, one of the Disappeared, recalls moment she heard remains had been found.

Human remains have been found at the site in France where a search has been taking place for the body of Seamus Ruddy, one of the Disappeared.

One of Mr Ruddy's sisters, Anne Morgan, travelled to France for the dig and described the moment she got the call on Saturday.

Formal identification has yet to take place.