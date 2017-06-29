Video
Stormont talks: The political parties have until 16:00 BST to reach a deal
Ministers will not be appointed at Stormont before Thursday's power-sharing talks deadline, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said.
Northern Ireland's political parties have until 16:00 BST to reach a deal to restore the institutions.
If they do not, Northern Ireland faces the possibility of direct rule from Westminster.
The BBC's Ireland correspondent Chris Buckler reports.
29 Jun 2017
