Stormont talks: The political parties have until 16:00 BST to reach a deal

The Stormont Merry-go-round
Ministers will not be appointed at Stormont before Thursday's power-sharing talks deadline, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said.

Northern Ireland's political parties have until 16:00 BST to reach a deal to restore the institutions.

If they do not, Northern Ireland faces the possibility of direct rule from Westminster.

