Abortion: Welcome for free abortions in England for NI women

A woman who had to pay for an abortion in England, has welcomed news of free abortions for Northern Ireland women in England.

Sarah Ewart made the journey in 2013 after doctors said her unborn child had no chance of survival outside the womb.

It cost her £1,350 for her abortion, but when flights, accommodation and other travel costs were added, the whole procedure cost her £2,100.

