Woman avoids injury in Derry controlled explosion

Video

A woman has walked past a suspicious object in Londonderry, seconds before a controlled explosion was carried out by police.

While some residents followed police advice to stay behind the cordon, others opted to remain inside their homes, added the officer.

"One resident left their home and walked past the suspicious object while attempts were ongoing to make the object safe," police said.

"We spoke to the resident immediately after and, although she was shaken, she was uninjured."

Video courtesy of Sean Haslett