Gone fishing: The teenagers hooked on angling
Angling is now the seventh most popular sport in NI, with young people increasingly taking to the water.
In 2015 - the most recent year for which figures are available - sales of licences and permits generated more than £550,000.
Permits and licences aimed at senior citizens were among the most popular.
But fly fishing coach Enda Fields has just guided a group of teenagers to their second consecutive All-Ireland fly-fishing championship title.
15 Jul 2017
