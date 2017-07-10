Ex-Man Utd player Philip Mulryne's 'mystery' priesthood move

Ex-Man Utd man's 'mystery' priesthood move
Former Manchester United footballer Philip Mulryne has been ordained a Roman Catholic priest.

The Belfast-born man, who won 27 international caps for Northern Ireland, has also taken a vow of poverty.

He is reported to have once earned about £600,000 a year during his time as a professional player.

He was ordained in Dublin on Saturday by Archbishop Joseph Augustine Di Noia, who had travelled from Rome for the ceremony.