Game Of Thrones stars meet Man Utd players in Los Angeles

Which Manchester United players do you think could take on a starring role in Game Of Thrones?

Two of the stars of the smash-hit HBO television series were on a scouting mission for new talent for the show when they visited the Reds during a pre-season training session in Los Angeles.

Actors Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, and Iain Glen, known to Thrones fans as Jorah Mormont, are both fans of the Red Devils.

And they believe Paul Pogba and new signing Romelu Lukaku could easily stand in for the Mountain and the Hound.

Northern Ireland actor Hill told MUTV that it was a "dream" to see the players up close.

Hill, who is bald in the show, was unrecognisable to new United defender Victor Lindelof.

And Glen said bearded attacker Juan Mata could be mistaken for a Thrones warrior.