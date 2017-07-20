DUP MLA Edwin Poots addresses gathering in Irish

Video

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MLA Edwin Poots has addressed a gathering in County Donegal in Irish.

He was speaking at discussion at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties about north south relationships on Wednesday.

In April, his party leader Arlene Foster said thank you in Irish during a visit to a school.

Mr Poots also said he was" not opposed in principle" to legislative support for the Irish language.