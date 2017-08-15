Breathtaking footage of 'near misses' at railway crossings and on tracks

Video

Translink has released CCTV footage of true-life breathtaking "lucky escapes" and "near misses" at railway crossings and on train tracks across Northern Ireland.

The company wants to drive home the importance of safety and is appealing to parents to reinforce the message that railways are not safe places to play or meet.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to trespass or anti-social behaviour. We offer a reward of up to £1,000 for those who give evidence which leads to a successful conviction," said Translink's head of rail operations Richard Knox.