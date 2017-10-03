Video

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said that being awarded the Freedom of Belfast is "an incredible honour" that he is "humbled" to receive.

City councillors unanimously voted on Monday night to honour the actor and director.

Sir Kenneth was born in the city in 1960, but moved to England with his family at the age of nine.

"I'm proud to say that you can take the boy out of Belfast, but you can't take Belfast out of the boy," he said.